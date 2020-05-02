Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.83 ($46.32).

Shares of SHL opened at €40.20 ($46.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.81 and a 200-day moving average of €39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

