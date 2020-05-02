Cwm LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 272.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

