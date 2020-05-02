Cwm LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 355.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $107.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

