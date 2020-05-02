Cwm LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD opened at $23.36 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

