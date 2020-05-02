Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Short Interest Update

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 808,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

GCAP stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gain Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.26%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.