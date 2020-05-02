Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 17,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,398 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

