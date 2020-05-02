SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Up 11.1% in April

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Sidoti dropped their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $460.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.47.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

