TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC opened at $16.23 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.11 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.57.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

