Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 12,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $24.16 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

