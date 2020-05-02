Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

SEE opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

