Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Shares of Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.63), with a volume of 13315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.59).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Kainos Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $830.21 million and a P/E ratio of 42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 634.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 677.83.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

