Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 39.65 ($0.52), with a volume of 73912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08.

In related news, insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £7,790 ($10,247.30).

About Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

