Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.47), with a volume of 61835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.50 ($5.51).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, April 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.26. The firm has a market cap of $725.16 million and a P/E ratio of -141.67.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total value of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

Ceres Power Company Profile (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

