Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.84

Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.84 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.63), with a volume of 1442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($16.31).

GAMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,374 ($18.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,236.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £600,000 ($789,265.98).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

