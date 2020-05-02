Short Interest in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Expands By 10.9%

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. Analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

