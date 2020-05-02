Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 177716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.63 ($1.76).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.60 ($2.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $849.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 318,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £407,957.76 ($536,645.30).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

