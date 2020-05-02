Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.57 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 377.80 ($4.97), with a volume of 64690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384.40 ($5.06).

PAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 447.50 ($5.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 337.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Pagegroup PLC will post 3722.0002599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total value of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

