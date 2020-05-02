Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.00

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 221.74 ($2.92), with a volume of 174996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.02 ($2.87).

The company has a market cap of $658.54 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.86.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

