Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE RLMD opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

