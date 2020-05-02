Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE RLMD opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Cwm LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Cwm LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF
Cwm LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF
Cwm LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF
Cwm LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF
WEC Energy Group Inc Short Interest Down 8.1% in April
WEC Energy Group Inc Short Interest Down 8.1% in April
Gain Capital Holdings Inc Short Interest Update
Gain Capital Holdings Inc Short Interest Update
Exelixis, Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Exelixis, Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report