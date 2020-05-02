Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.29

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 239.40 ($3.15), with a volume of 12809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.96).

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £10,575 ($13,910.81). Also, insider Penelope Anne Freer purchased 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,216.64 ($6,862.19). Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,194.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

