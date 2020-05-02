Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.97

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.97 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 971 ($12.77), with a volume of 12558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980.50 ($12.90).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 812.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.05 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $4.95. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Stacey Cartwright acquired 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 930 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £19,743.90 ($25,971.98).

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

