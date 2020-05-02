Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.61), with a volume of 320278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.05 ($0.63).

COA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coats Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coats Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

Get Coats Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $657.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other Coats Group news, insider David Gosnell purchased 173,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28). Also, insider Mike Clasper purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.