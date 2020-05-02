ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Up 24.2%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN)’s share price shot up 24.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 195,026 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 77,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million and a PE ratio of -16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

