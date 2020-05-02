NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Shares Down 16.7%

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) fell 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 132,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 252,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

