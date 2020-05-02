Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 8.7%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 275,656 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 351,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 19.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

About Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.