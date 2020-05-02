Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 5,860 to GBX 5,900. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group traded as high as GBX 6,744 ($88.71) and last traded at GBX 6,630 ($87.21), with a volume of 3281658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,620 ($87.08).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,611.58 ($86.97).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,087.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ZEN Graphene Solutions Shares Up 24.2%
ZEN Graphene Solutions Shares Up 24.2%
NeutriSci International Shares Down 16.7%
NeutriSci International Shares Down 16.7%
Theralase Technologies Trading Down 8.7%
Theralase Technologies Trading Down 8.7%
Reckitt Benckiser Group Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Reckitt Benckiser Group Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Starvest Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50
Starvest Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50
Bonhill Group Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00
Bonhill Group Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report