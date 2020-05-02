Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 5,860 to GBX 5,900. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group traded as high as GBX 6,744 ($88.71) and last traded at GBX 6,630 ($87.21), with a volume of 3281658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,620 ($87.08).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,611.58 ($86.97).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,087.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

