Starvest (LON:SVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 270973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 29.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

