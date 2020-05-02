Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 109480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.67 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.94.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £40,600 ($53,407.00).

Bonhill Group Company Profile (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

