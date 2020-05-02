Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.00

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 4857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.96).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 million and a PE ratio of 22.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Albion Development VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

