City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.03), with a volume of 19178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.90 ($4.21).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.72.
City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City of London Investment Group PLC will post 3863.0001484 earnings per share for the current year.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)
City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.
