Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.79

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (TSE:CAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.79 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 3275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $203.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.16.

About Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

