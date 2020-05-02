New West Energy Services (CVE:NWE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.03

Shares of New West Energy Services Inc. (CVE:NWE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 126600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $658,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

New West Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:NWE)

New West Energy Services Inc, an integrated oil and gas services company, provides drilling waste management and environmental services to the oil and gas inductry in Canada. It operates in two segments, Vacuum Truck and Fluid Transportation Services, and Environmental Services. The company offers drilling waste management planning, testing, treatment, and disposal services; equipment hauling and trucking services; oilfield equipment fabrication and rental services; and a cradle to grave waste tracking application to produce formatted reports.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for New West Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New West Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.