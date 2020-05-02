Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.04

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 261000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.