Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.22

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd (CVE:ZAD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 123950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The company has a market cap of $3.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.93.

About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.