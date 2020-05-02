Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.45

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.45 and last traded at C$22.48, with a volume of 4175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The company has a market cap of $258.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 147.06%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

