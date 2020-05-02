Robert Brent Murphy Sells 4,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$75,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$889,236.04.

Robert Brent Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Robert Brent Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$57,834.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Robert Brent Murphy bought 3,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$26,215.20.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.32. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$21.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

