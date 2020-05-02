Ann Sherry Purchases 3,500 Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Ann Sherry purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$16.17 ($11.47) per share, with a total value of A$56,595.00 ($40,138.30).

National Australia Bank Ltd. has a 1-year low of A$13.20 ($9.36) and a 1-year high of A$30.00 ($21.28). The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is A$23.90.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

