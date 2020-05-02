Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $14.09 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 27,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

