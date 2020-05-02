Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:WBS opened at $27.12 on Friday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $512,798 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,533,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert Brent Murphy Sells 4,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc Stock
Robert Brent Murphy Sells 4,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc Stock
Ann Sherry Purchases 3,500 Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. Stock
Ann Sherry Purchases 3,500 Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. Stock
Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Webster Financial Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Webster Financial Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Myovant Sciences Ltd Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Myovant Sciences Ltd Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
TheStreet Lowers Starbucks to C
TheStreet Lowers Starbucks to C


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report