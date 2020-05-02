Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS opened at $27.12 on Friday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $512,798 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,533,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.