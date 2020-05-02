Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 902,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

MYOV opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.20. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 387,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,288,789 shares of company stock worth $19,478,322. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

