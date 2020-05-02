TheStreet Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of SBUX opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

