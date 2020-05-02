Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $79.31 on Friday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

