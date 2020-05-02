Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WF. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong sell rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

NYSE:WF opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

