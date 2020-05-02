Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WF. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong sell rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.
NYSE:WF opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.