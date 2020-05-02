Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

