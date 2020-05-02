Piper Sandler Comments on Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $786.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

