Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hometrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HTBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HTBI opened at $14.77 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.