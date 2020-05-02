Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $67,014.62 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.75 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a PE ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.05.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

