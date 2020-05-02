Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $67,014.62 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.75 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a PE ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.05.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.
