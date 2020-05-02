Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer cut Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.

WIFI opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Boingo Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

