Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Welltower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $435,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Analyst Recommendations for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

