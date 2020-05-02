Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Welltower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $435,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

