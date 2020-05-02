Todd G. Hartman Sells 1,179 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Best Buy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.